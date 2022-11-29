Listen to the audio version of the article

He resigned Matthias Binotto, team principal of Scuderia Ferrari. The Maranello house communicates it in a note. The December 31 will leave his role as Team Principal of the Scuderia Ferrari.

«With the regret that this entails, I have decided to end my collaboration with Ferrari. I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the goals set. I leave a united and growing team», says Binotto, in the note that formalizes his exit from the F1 team. «A strong team, ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future. I think it is right to take this step, although it was a difficult decision for me. I thank all the people of the Gestione Sportiva who have shared this journey with me, made up of difficulties but also of great satisfactions ».

The process to identify the new Team Principal of Scuderia Ferrari begins now, explains the Maranello house, which should end in the new year. «I would like to thank Mattia for his numerous and fundamental contributions in the 28 years spent at Ferrari, and in particular for his leadership which led the team to be competitive again last season. Thanks to this, we are in a strong position to renew our commitment, first and foremost to our incredible fans around the world, to win the most important trophy in motorsport. All of us at the Scuderia and in the wider Ferrari community wish Mattia all the best for the future,” comments Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari CEO.