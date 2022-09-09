After Spa and Zandvoort, F1 does not stop and, on the contrary, is preparing to run the third GP in a row. The paddock makes a stop in our Monza for race number 16 of a 2022 World Championship that seems more and more clearly in the hands of Max Verstappen. But, on a track like the one in Brianza, where surprises are around the corner and where, in the last two seasons, Gasly’s AlphaTauri and Ricciardo’s McLaren have won, it would be a big mistake to take the ace’s triumph for granted. of Red Bull. Which, of course, is a favorite considering the aerodynamic efficiency of his RB18: a great advantage on the long straights of the Temple of Speed. But watch out for Ferrari’s desire for revenge, especially in front of their fans who will color the stands red to support Leclerc and Sainz, and a Mercedes that seems to be reborn. In our usual preview roundup, we analyze all the hot topics of the Italian GP weekend, in which the Autodromo Nazionale celebrates 100 years of history.