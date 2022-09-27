From Maldini to Jacobs, from Beamon to Vonn-Goggia: another great success of the event

From the new princess of rhythmic gymnastics Sofia Raffaeli to the ski queens Lindsey Vonn and Sofia Goggia. In the midst of other 300 guests, including great blue champions, stars of international sport, legends of yesterday, and then coaches, doctors, writers. The Sport Festival, under the banner of the leitmotif “Moments of Glory”, once again gave Trento an edition full of emotions and ideas, to which the public of fans responded with record numbers. Over the four days of events, in fact, fifty thousand people attended the scheduled events. But to this number of spectators who filled the theaters and halls of Trento and invaded the streets and squares of the city, we must then add the even more astonishing number of those who followed the Sports Festival on the large digital stage: over 16 millions, so far, the video views recorded on the sites gazzetta.it and ilfestivaldellosport.it. This is thanks to the live coverage and also to the increasingly widespread on-demand presence of the content available on the two sites. Also this year the book of events and guests has satisfied all palates, even the most demanding ones, offering a parterre of stars worthy of a mini Olympics, in which 30 sports disciplines have found their place. “It was nice to come back to Trento in attendance for this fifth edition of Il Festival dello Sport – said Urbano Cairo, president and CEO of Rcs MediaGroup -. Trento is a beautiful, welcoming city, and in these four days it has become a sort of Olympic village that has welcomed many national and international champions. We are happy to transmit the values ​​of sport through the Festival. Sport is an example of how to behave in life, of how to act in difficult situations, of how discipline, commitment and perseverance are important “. See also The first episode of Black Mirror beats the BBC interview with Zuckerberg and becomes a cult

From Zico to Kukoc — There really was something for everyone. Football, which has always been a protagonist with first-rate events and personalities, this year has put on the plate the likes of Maldini, Zico, Falcao, Zanetti, Batistuta, Klinsmann, Gullit, Seedorf, Altobelli, Causio, Conti, Collovati, Bergomi, Ranieri, Sacchi, Capello. From athletics, led by the myths Bob Beamon and Sara Simeoni, came Jacobs, Tortu, Desalu, Stano, Crippa, Howe and Tilli. In addition to Vonn-Goggia, winter sports offered a showcase on the Milan-Cortina 2026 Games and the usual collection of aces: from Paris and Brignone to the legends Compagnoni and Svindal, and then Fontana, Lollobrigida, Moioli-Visintin. Tennis gave us an exhilarating evening with three of the four Davis ’76 heroes – Panatta, Bertolucci and Barazzutti – and an hour of tasty revival with Yannick Noah. Basketball lovers were able to shine their eyes with the legends Kukoc, Morse, Jura, Djordjevic, Riva, Peterson and with the bench couple Messina-Pozzecco. Volleyball was full of applause with the new world champions and veteran Zaytsev. Swimming broke the ground with Divina Pellegrini and gave the limelight to two of the great protagonists of the blue summer, the runners Pilato and Martinenghi, with Dibiasi-Cagnotto representing the dives, and Campagna, a reference point for water polo. And then cycling with Nibali, Viviani, Colbrelli and the greats of the past Adorni, Basso, Moser, Saronni, Bugno, Fondriest and Ballan; engines with Binotto and Giovinazzi, Todt, Berger and Bayliss; mountaineering with the sacred monsters Wielicki, Caldwell and Barmasse; sailing with Soldini, Pedote and Tita; golf with Rocca, Chimenti and Montali talking about the Ryder Cup; fencing with Montano, Garozzo-Volpi, Samele-Kharlan, Errigo and Navarria; until the grand finale with the show of the strange couple formed by the volcanic Paralympic champion Bebe Vio and the former rugby player Castrogiovanni. See also There are hundreds of hidden movies on Netflix, and there is a trick to finding them

Quality — In short, a gigantic sports party, which has once again left its mark. “We are aware that with this edition too, we have taken the right path – said Maurizio Fugatti, president of the Autonomous Province of Trento -. I would like to highlight the great participation, with many young people and many spectators from outside Trentino. And then the confirmation the quality of the appointments and organizational methods, as well as the participation of great personalities “.

Alongside the Sport Festival also for the 2022 edition, important companies and institutions have chosen to be brand partners of the event by actively contributing to the development of the schedule. Main Partner: Audi. Premium Partner: Brembo, Cassa Centrale Group and UnipolSai. Partners: Gardaland, La Sportiva, McFIT, Moto Guzzi, Havas SE and Pastificio Felicetti. Sustainability Partner: Ecopneus. Scientific Partner: San Donato Group. Official Apparel: Erreà Sport. Official Sneaker: SUN68. Official Broadcaster: Sky Sport. Official Radio: Rai Radio 1.

