FIBA Announces Some Locations for the Paris Olympic 3×3 Basketball Qualifying Tournament

Xinhua News Agency, Yonemura, Switzerland, November 29 (Reporter Shan Lei) – FIBA announced on the 29th the venue for some of the three-person basketball qualifying matches for the Paris Olympics. Utsunomiya in Japan and Debrecen in Hungary will be held in May 2024. Host competitions every month.

Olympic qualification is determined in four stages. The deadline for the first stage is November 1, 2023. According to the world rankings, two or three (depending on the host country) top-ranked teams for men and women will directly qualify. The Chinese men’s and women’s three-person basketball teams have all qualified at this stage. The host French team can automatically obtain 1 qualification, which ultimately belongs to the French women’s team with a higher world ranking.

The second and third stages are the FIBA ​​Olympic Qualification Tournament (UOQT). Each stage of the tournament has one quota for men and one quota for women. Utsunomiya in Japan will host the second phase of the Olympic Participation Seat Championship from May 3 to 5. The venue for the third phase of the event has not yet been determined.

The final stage is the Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT), which will be held in Debrecen, Hungary from May 23 to 26. At this stage, men and women will each have 3 seats.

There are eight men’s and eight women’s teams participating in the three-person basketball competition of the Paris Olympic Games. The ones that have already qualified are: the men’s Serbian team, the United States team, and the Chinese team, and the women’s Chinese team, the United States team, and the French team.

Three-person basketball became an official event for the first time at the Tokyo Olympics, with the Latvian men’s team and the U.S. women’s team winning gold medals respectively.

Share this: Facebook

X

