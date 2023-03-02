The Stade de France, in Saint-Denis. FRANCOIS MORI / AP

Will the International Football Federation (FIFA) be one of the potential buyers participating in the call for tenders relating to the future of the Stade de France? According to information from The team, FIFA President Gianni Infantino is considering buying the Saint-Denis enclosure (80,000 seats), owned by the State, and whose concession linking it to Bouygues and Vinci ends on June 30, 2025 Contacted by The worldthe FIFA « strongly denies this information” without giving further details.

According to the sports daily, this subject was even mentioned at the Elysee Palace on February 15 by Emmanuel Macron and Mr. Infantino. The latter would have shared this idea and convinced Noël Le Graët, resigning president of the French Football Federation (FFF) and who will now work fully as delegate of Mr. Infantino at the Paris annex of FIFA, at the Hôtel de the Navy, inaugurated in 2021. To believe The teamMr. Le Graët should play a specific role in this matter.

The intentions of FIFA concerning the Stade de France would have been at the heart of exchanges between MM. Infantino and Macron, in the fall, during the World Cup in Qatar. While the Minister of Sports Amélie Oudéa-Castéra must publicly give legal details in the coming days regarding the future call for tenders launched by the State, the Elysée has heard, according to our cross-checks, of bilateral discussions about the become the forum between Mr. Le Graët, the FFF and Mr. Infantino, eager to find an enclosure to organize regular gala matches.

But Emmanuel Macron would stay away from the future call for tenders – which has not been the subject of a formal exchange with the president of FIFA – the prerogative of the ministry of sports and services of Bercy. No offer or proposal has been made, at this stage, by Mr. Infantino.

The President of the Republic would like the FFF – which did not wish to comment – ​​and the French Rugby Federation (FFR), main tenants of the Stade de France, to be involved in this file. The FFF pays rent of 7.5 million euros net annually to the Stade de France consortium, co-managed (maintenance, construction, operation) by the Bouygues-Vinci duo since a contract signed in April 1995.

The cost of the stadium for the State exceeds one billion euros

According to a 2019 Senate Finance Committee Briefing Report, “the cost of the stadium for the public accounts since 1995 will exceed one billion euros after the Olympic and Paralympic Games of 2024”.

