The exposure Dialogues with Color and Light runs until May 28 at Sala Paulo Figueiredo at the Museum of Modern Art in São Paulo. Curated by Cauê Alves and Fábio Magalhães, the exhibition presents a selection of abstract art in the MAM collection, focusing on the relationship between color and light in Brazilian painting in the second half of the 20th century.

The body of the exhibition is formed by paintings by the artists Abraham Palatnik, Alfredo Volpi, Almir Mavignier, Amelia Toledo, Arthur Luiz Piza, Cássio Michalany, Hermelindo Fiaminghi, Lothar Charoux, Luiz Aquila, Lygia Clark, Manabu Mabe, Marco Giannotti, Maria Leontina, Maurício Nogueira Lima, Mira Schendel, Paulo Pasta, Rubem Valentim, Sérgio Sister, Takashi Fukushima, Thomaz Ianelli, Tomie Ohtake, Wega Nery and Yolanda Mohalyi.

Dialogues with color and light are part of a program of MAM celebrations, with the 75th anniversary of the museum and the 30th anniversary of its Sculpture Garden.

Service

Dialogues with color and light

Exhibition period: March 2 to May 28, 2023

Curatorship: Cauê Alves and Fábio Magalhães

Location: Museum of Modern Art of São Paulo, Sala Paulo Figueiredo (Parque Ibirapuera, Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral, s/nº – Gates 1 and 3)

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 10:00 am to 6:00 pm (last entry at 5:30 pm)

Tickets: R$25.00 full and R$12.50 half price. On Sundays, admission is free and visitors can contribute whatever amount they want.

*Half price for students, with identification; low-income youth and the elderly (+60). Free for children under 10 years old; people with disabilities and companion; teachers and directors of the state and municipal public network of São Paulo, with identification; MAM members and students; employees of partner companies and museums; members of ICOM, AICA and ABCA, with identification; SPTuris employees and employees of the Municipal Secretariat of Culture.

Telephone: (11) 5085-1300

