Hamilton will no longer be able to wear t-shirts that say no to racism, and Vettel today would not wear a rainbow helmet, under penalty of a sporting sanction. The International Automobile Federation has tightened the freedom of expression of the drivers. Political, religious or personal statements and comments are prohibited, in the name of a principle of neutrality that looks a lot like censorship.

Ben Sulayem’s FIA follows Infantino’s Fifa a few days later, which has just completed the most spectacular and controversial football World Cup in Qatar in Qatar. At first, the players expressed dissent (at least until the pressure on them came to the threat of bookings) against violations of workers’ rights, in favor of rainbow love or in general for freedom.

At the head of the FIA ​​is Mohammed Ben Sulayem, born in Dubai, a neighbor of Qatar with which he has decided to share the restrictive attitude, let’s define it that way, towards the free expression of thought. The new motor sporting code prohibits “the formulation and exposure in general of statements or observations of a political, religious and personal nature, in particular in violation of the general principle of neutrality of the FIA”. The changes will come into force in 2023 and will regulate in particular, in addition to Formula 1, the world rally (Wrc) and endurance (Wec) championships. Exceptions will be foreseen, but it will always be the FIA, i.e. Bin Sulayem, who will have to authorize in writing.

Those interested are silent for now. Such has been the negative international impact of the FIA ​​move that corrections are expected. Can we imagine a Hamilton who is forbidden to wear t-shirts of any kind, whether they are fashion or social protest, to scream with his fist raised, to denounce, to express his thoughts autonomously when he already refused to remove simple piercings?

It was he, an English baronet, and Sebastian Vettel who shouted the loudest. Lewis wore T-shirts that read “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor” and “Black lives matter”. Vettel sported a rainbow T-shirt in Budapest to protest Hungary’s homophobic government.

It took the post-Ecclestone revolution, the Instagram era and now TikTok to make drivers global superstars with thirty million followers like Hamilton. From an asset of sport, the champion becomes an even uncomfortable character who wants to go beyond his own skills, in a historical moment in which dissent takes to the streets and finds a spotlight that can act on politics in events with a large international diffusion. The exact opposite of what Fia and Fifa claim.

In Abu Dhabi, during the last race weekend of 2022, the Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, said he was convinced of the power of sport: «It can trigger a change because things can no longer be hidden – they were the his words -. Where we go running we can show our presence, interact with local governments». Without hiding.