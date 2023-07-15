FIFA Women’s World Cup: Oberdorf’s dream of a very special “Obi” moment

Status: 07/14/2023 12:40 p.m

Lena Oberdorf is already contesting her second World Cup at just 21 years old. Despite her young age, the defensive specialist from Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg can already look back on a very successful career. What she still lacks is an international title.

“Life is full of Obi moments,” was the advertising slogan of a large German hardware store chain, for which Oberdorf has appropriately been a brand ambassador for a few days. After all, the soccer player from Gevelsberg (North Rhine-Westphalia) has actually only been called “Obi” since her childhood.

There really hasn’t been a lack of great moments in her life to date. She became European champion with the German U17 five years ago, won a championship with VfL Wolfsburg and the DFB Cup three times and celebrated her World Cup debut in France in 2019 as a 17-year-old.

But where there is a lot of sun, there is also shade. At least that’s how the extremely ambitious Oberdorf sees it. Because losing is not the thing for the woman from Wolfsburg. And so she still struggles with the defeat in the European Championship final last year against hosts England and the bankruptcy in the Champions League final a few weeks ago against FC Barcelona.

The fact that she was named “Best Young Player” both at the European Championships and in the “premier class” – little consolation for the 21-year-old: “I would have preferred the Champions League Cup and then the European Championship title.”

Thigh problems slow down Wolfsburg woman

So now the Wolfsburg-by-choice is making the next attempt at the World Cup to win the long-awaited international title. And the eyes of the German team, which will start the World Cup against Morocco in Melbourne on July 24, are even more than usual these days at the base camp in Wyong on the all-important defensive midfielder: Oberdorf is struggling with a muscle injury in her right thigh and have to take it slow. Exactly what the Vice European Champion finds difficult.

Coping with the fact that you’re not always 100 percent and can’t always give 120 percent, that was perhaps your biggest development step in the past season: “You just don’t expect too much from yourself. And if it’s not a good game is, then that’s the way it is.” However, poor Oberdorf performances are a rarity. You can actually always rely on them.

Oberdorf most valuable German player

For national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, the 21-year-old is one of the world‘s best in the sixth position. And with a market value estimated at 350,000 euros, Oberdorf is by far the most highly valued German player. And also one that speaks as straightforwardly as she plays: Oberdorf’s statement “women’s football, men’s football – it’s a football” was voted football slogan of the year.

Voss-Tecklenburg urges more composure

“We mustn’t underestimate what kind of hype has been created and what that does to you,” explains Voss-Tecklenburg, not only with a view to Oberdorf and emphasizes: “We have to pay more attention to this mental health: You don’t always have to be perfectionist on the road be, but also treat yourself to something. We say: Allow yourself to have this supposed weakness, which isn’t actually a weakness, it’s a strength.”

It helps that Oberdorf has the confidence “to discuss this with us and that has matured. One consequence for us is that we simply took Lena Oberdorf out in many phases last year. Not in football, but above all in media appointments.”

Girlfriend helps to process defeats better

For Oberdorf, not only the national coach and those responsible for the club are important contacts. Above all, her friend helps her “because she has no connection to football. She works for the police”.

A championship-deciding defeat against Bayern Munich? “Then she says: It was only one game. Next season there will be a new league again. I’m like: Yes, actually she’s right. For me it’s outstanding, because then I get out of this rut ​​a bit that I always have to perform.”

It seems as if Oberdorf has matured as a person over the past few months. In terms of football, she brings everything with her anyway to ensure many more “Obi moments” on the green lawn…