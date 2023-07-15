World of Warcraft: Blizzard announces what’s coming to Dragonflight with patch 10.1.7

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will update again with the arrival ofupdate 10.1.7which brings with it several novelty interesting within the world‘s most famous MMORPG, including new content and improvements applied to the functions and game structure.

The new update 10.1.7 is called Fury Incarnate and will soon be available on the game’s Public Test Realm. There is still no precise release date for the rollout of the update, but the first news will soon be available on the PTR before reaching the final version available to all users.

In particular, Blizzard emphasizes some of the main innovations coming with this update, starting from the continuation of story missions and on the prologue of the Campaign: the new chapters of the ongoing stories will be available, Blizzard reports, which will tie back to what will arrive later in the year with the 10.2 update.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, many new features from update 10.1.7

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, a screenshot from the game

With the update, players will have access to new chapters in the series missions to reforge Tyr and missions will be playable in which the bronze dragonflight seeks to resolve attacks by the Infinites on the time streams during the events of Rifts in Time (10.1.5).

Among the novelties also the Heroic Mode of Dawn of the Infinites, with the Dragonflight of Infinity, eternal enemies of the Bronze Dragons, which finally finds itself in front of the ultimate goal: to transform Nozdormu, the Aspect of Time, into Murozond. This is a mega dungeon of 8 bosses in Mythic difficulty, which will be divided into two dungeons available in Heroic difficulty.

New ones coming Public goals with The Overdreams, in which various zones of Dragonflight will become sensitive to the Dream, causing rare enemies to appear and world quests that will drop a special currency, which can be used to enable zone benefits and trigger Waking Dream invasion events similar to Rifts of the Time. Rare enemies boosted by the Dream will also be able to drop gear emblems.

Also on the way are new customizations, including Heritage Armor, new face and body tattoos for Night Elf characters, and new skin colors for Forsaken Undead characters.

