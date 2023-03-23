Bozens Francisco Ahumada (right) in action. © Niccolò Dametto

The 23rd match day of the handball series A was dominated by the derby between Brixen and Bozen. The two teams fought a gripping match with a furious final.

Bolzano against Brixen – that’s always a very special handball treat. On Wednesday, the starting situation was as follows: Brixen, the leader, went into the match as a favorite, since Bozner, who are in 6th place and thus played the outsider role. In the end, the two teams parted with a 25:25 draw. So Brixen could not win in the second championship duel with the people of Talferstadt either.

The finale of the game in particular had it all. Bolzano was in the lead with 25:24, so victory was within reach. But with the very last throw of the game, the Domstädter managed to equalize. Nevertheless, Brixen continues to lead the ranking with a five-point lead over Conversano.

Merano sovereign

The third South Tyrolean team in the league, Meran, celebrated an unchallenged 25:21 victory against Pressano in the regional derby. With six goals, Max Prantner was the most successful goal scorer in the Passerstadt team.

