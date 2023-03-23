Home Sports Final furioso in the duel of the local rivals – handball
Sports

by admin
Bozens Francisco Ahumada (right) in action. © Niccolò Dametto

The 23rd match day of the handball series A was dominated by the derby between Brixen and Bozen. The two teams fought a gripping match with a furious final.

March 22, 2023

Bolzano against Brixen – that’s always a very special handball treat. On Wednesday, the starting situation was as follows: Brixen, the leader, went into the match as a favorite, since Bozner, who are in 6th place and thus played the outsider role. In the end, the two teams parted with a 25:25 draw. So Brixen could not win in the second championship duel with the people of Talferstadt either.

The finale of the game in particular had it all. Bolzano was in the lead with 25:24, so victory was within reach. But with the very last throw of the game, the Domstädter managed to equalize. Nevertheless, Brixen continues to lead the ranking with a five-point lead over Conversano.

Merano sovereign

The third South Tyrolean team in the league, Meran, celebrated an unchallenged 25:21 victory against Pressano in the regional derby. With six goals, Max Prantner was the most successful goal scorer in the Passerstadt team.

Serie A, matchday 23

Table

SP G U V TV P
1. SSV Brixen 23 20 2 1 699:552 42
2. They converse 23 18 1 4 638:523 37
3. Merano 23 17 2 4 698:600 36
4. Junior Fasano 23 17 1 5 747:640 35
5. Sassari 23 16 1 6 695:609 33
6. SSV Bolzano 23 11 3 9 702:679 25
7. They press 23 12 1 10 613:615 25
8. Cassano Magnago 23 10 3 10 631:606 23
9. Funds 23 7 2 14 618:669 16
10. Albatro 22 7 1 14 557:593 15
11. Secchia Rubiera 22 4 3 15 562:659 11
12. Carpi 23 4 1 18 631:752 9
13. Campus Italia 23 3 3 17 651:782 9
14. Romagna 23 1 2 20 543:706 4

