Of Sports editorial team

Fiorentina and Lazio will face Sivasspor and Alkmaar in the round of 16 of the Conference League: everything you need to know about the Turks and the Dutch

Fiorentina will face the Turks of Sivasspor in the round of 16 of the Conference League, Lazio will face the DutchThe Alkmaar. This was established by the UEFA draw which took place in Nyon. Matches scheduled for 9 and 16 March, even if the Biancocelesti will play their home game on Tuesday 7, at the Olimpico, in order not to overlap with Roma who were drawn against Real Sociedad in the Europa League, again with the first home match because not seeded.

Fiorentina, Sivasspor’s results in the league and conference league Il Sivasspora team that plays in Sebaste, Turkey, in the 4th of September stadium, at his first time in round of 16 of a European cup. In the past, it hasn’t never faced Italian clubs, while Fiorentina have already won seven of their eight matches against teams from that country (losing one, last September 15 in Istanbul against Basaksehir), scoring 16 goals and conceding only five. The Tuscan team made it through the last time they played in the round of 16 in UEFA competitions: it was the 2015 Europa League and, after a 1-1 draw with the Franchi, they defeated Roma 3-0 at the Olimpico.

In the Superlig at the moment Sivasspor are 12 with just a two-point margin over the relegation zone and with 31 goals conceded in 22 matches. In the Cup it dominated its group, winning with 11 points ahead of Cluj (just eliminated by Lazio in the playoffs). See also Alto Canavese changed everything, the first real test against La Spezia

Lazio, Alkmaar’s results in the league and Conference League There are no precedents even between Lazio and AZ Alkmaar: the Kaaskoppen (which in Dutch means Cheese heads) will be the fourth Dutch team crossed by the biancocelesti in Europe after Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven and Vitesse. Az has already played against Italian teams (Inter, Udinese and Napoli) in European competitions, collecting three wins, one draw and two defeats in six matches. The last of these took place in the group stage of the 2020/2021 Europa League: 1-0 victory in Naples and 1-1 draw in Alkmaar. As for the knockout matches, in 2011/12 the Dutch progressed against Udinese in the round of 16 of the Europa League (2-0 home win and 2-1 away defeat).

Az Alkmaar are currently third in the Eredivisie, -5 from leaders Feyenoord and -2 from Ajax. In the Conference League they won group E with 5 wins and one defeat (in Cyprus at Apollon).