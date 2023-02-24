Nikola Kojo once recalled moments with Dragomir Bojanić Gidra.

Nikola Kojo is one of the most famous and successful Serbian actors, and many believe that his first steps are well founded thanks to to the masterfully played role of Misha in “Zika’s Dynasty”.

On one occasion, the actor surprised and delighted everyone by sharing on his Facebook a story that almost no one knew, and it concerns him and the famous Dragomir Bojanić Gidra who played his grandfather in the hit film. On the occasion of Gidra’s birthday, Kojo then dedicated an entire post to him, and it concerns the situation when the famous Serbian actor suddenly visited him in the army.

“Eighty-sixth, January. I’m a young soldier, still in training. Raska. Cold, always some tension, some state of emergency. They come for me and take me out of training. You have a visitor, they say… There are no visitors during training, and when is a state of emergency, there is no exit from the barracks. I arrive at the gate, the commander is waiting for me with a booklet and an exit permit. I don’t understand anything. On the other side, he is standing next to the car and smoking Gidra,” began Kojo.

“‘What are you waiting for? Come in,’ he says to me in his Šumadija accent, which he has never given up. He took me to a tavern, fed me, gave me 1,000 euros like now to a soldier and left. In a few sentences that we changed, he told me that he came because he had some work nearby. The rest of the time we were silent. After returning from the army, I found out from a friend that he was lying to me. He got into the car and came only for me. Today he would have turned 89. Forever in memory! Human greatness,” he wrote is Nikola Kojo with a joint photo from the shoot.



