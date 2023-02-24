Fdi, Isabella Rauti with the machine gun in her arms. The political case explodes

There is no peace for the Meloni governmentnot even time to file cases Delmastro-Donzelli, Montaruli, Zelensky-Berlusconihere is that one immediately broke out new controversy. This time in the middle of the buffer it’s over there undersecretary to Defense Isabella Rauti. After the Veneto regional councilor of Fratelli d’Italia Joe Cheeseimmortalized at hunting fair of Verona with one machine gun Uzi arm in arm, – we read in Repubblica – it’s the turn of a colleague, as well as an icon of her party, Isabella Roar. The Senator and Undersecretary of Defense is spending a few days at the Idex-Navdex fair in Abu Dhabione of the most important world fairs on the subject of guns, revolvers and semi-autos. And she thought it best to do it photograph with a mitra in arms. The case it immediately became politico.

The thing is very little liked ai Verdi. “Here we go again, after the regional councilor of Fdi del Veneto Joe Formaggio, also the undersecretary of Defense Isabella Rauti, of the same partyis portrayed while embrace and rifle. From the parts of Fratelli d’Italia they have a fatal attraction for weapons and fire“says Senator Aurora Florida of the Green and Left Alliance. This thing “is serious and inappropriate“. Florida presented a query to Defense Minister Guido Crosetti to know “if he doesn’t consider at least inconvenient that a member of the Government has himself immortalized while take up a weapon“.

