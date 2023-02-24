Home Business Fdi, Isabella Rauti takes up a machine gun: controversy. The Greens: “Extremely serious event”
Business

Fdi, Isabella Rauti takes up a machine gun: controversy. The Greens: “Extremely serious event”

by admin
Fdi, Isabella Rauti takes up a machine gun: controversy. The Greens: “Extremely serious event”

Fdi, Isabella Rauti with the machine gun in her arms. The political case explodes

There is no peace for the Meloni governmentnot even time to file cases Delmastro-Donzelli, Montaruli, Zelensky-Berlusconihere is that one immediately broke out new controversy. This time in the middle of the buffer it’s over there undersecretary to Defense Isabella Rauti. After the Veneto regional councilor of Fratelli d’Italia Joe Cheeseimmortalized at hunting fair of Verona with one machine gun Uzi arm in arm, – we read in Repubblica – it’s the turn of a colleague, as well as an icon of her party, Isabella Roar. The Senator and Undersecretary of Defense is spending a few days at the Idex-Navdex fair in Abu Dhabione of the most important world fairs on the subject of guns, revolvers and semi-autos. And she thought it best to do it photograph with a mitra in arms. The case it immediately became politico.

The thing is very little liked ai Verdi. “Here we go again, after the regional councilor of Fdi del Veneto Joe Formaggio, also the undersecretary of Defense Isabella Rauti, of the same partyis portrayed while embrace and rifle. From the parts of Fratelli d’Italia they have a fatal attraction for weapons and fire“says Senator Aurora Florida of the Green and Left Alliance. This thing “is serious and inappropriate“. Florida presented a query to Defense Minister Guido Crosetti to know “if he doesn’t consider at least inconvenient that a member of the Government has himself immortalized while take up a weapon“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

The Romanian ITR of Neapolitan entrepreneurs acquired by...

Ericsson’s hatchet on jobs: it will lay off...

Resolution 48 of 01/16/2023 – Adoption of the...

New changes in the market for steel enterprises’...

Resolution 11 of 02/15/2023 – Appointment to Dr....

Treasury places 6 billion multi-year BTPs, rates on...

Equita-Bocconi, European IPOs down by 80% in 2022

Gold Market Weekly Review: Gold prices fluctuate and...

Poor Tajani: everyone beats him. The price of...

Appointments, the League is back to talking about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy