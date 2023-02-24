Home Health Do rheumatological patients treated with immunosuppressive therapies have a reduced response to anti-Covid vaccines?
Health

Do rheumatological patients treated with immunosuppressive therapies have a reduced response to anti-Covid vaccines?

by admin
Do rheumatological patients treated with immunosuppressive therapies have a reduced response to anti-Covid vaccines?

While it is true that there are drugs that do not impact vaccination or disease response, others can. In particular, some – such as cortisone and methotrexate, among the more traditional drugs for the treatment of rheumatic diseases – depress the immune response to vaccination, both the antibody and the cellular one. But only partially: it has in fact been observed that the response becomes complete – that is, not significantly different from a control population without disease – after three doses of the anti-Covid vaccine.

See also  The late activism and the historical faults of the Guarantors (not only) of personal data

You may also like

Rare skin diseases, 1,500 services a year at...

Messina: an innovative drug that slows down ALS...

Palliative care, even children have the right not...

Covid today Italy, 29,443 infections and 244 deaths...

Ukraine: 4-year-old Kirill on the run for treatment...

ECB: Nagel, further sharp rate hikes possible after...

Bird flu, what happens if it spreads to...

Stabilization process extraordinary tender for Ib-Salut printing machine...

From the Gemelli in Rome to the Ieo...

Melanoma vaccine also passes second trial |

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy