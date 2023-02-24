While it is true that there are drugs that do not impact vaccination or disease response, others can. In particular, some – such as cortisone and methotrexate, among the more traditional drugs for the treatment of rheumatic diseases – depress the immune response to vaccination, both the antibody and the cellular one. But only partially: it has in fact been observed that the response becomes complete – that is, not significantly different from a control population without disease – after three doses of the anti-Covid vaccine.