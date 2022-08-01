Two weeks after the start of the championship, the Fiorentina plays the first thick game against the Galatasaray which last year greatly disappointed its supporters. The purple line-up still has several players to show as all new signings are on the bench. A sharp start for the Viola who in the first 20 minutes were crushed by the Turks, also driven by the infernal typhus of their supporters. Slowly Fiorentina took the field and in the second part of the first fraction we saw something good thwarted by the doubling of the Turks. Resumption with Fiorentina which shortens but above all shows a desire and a very interesting physical condition.