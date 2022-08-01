Home Sports Fiorentina-Galatasaray: top and flop. Bonaventure above all
Sports

Fiorentina-Galatasaray: top and flop. Bonaventure above all

by admin
Fiorentina-Galatasaray: top and flop. Bonaventure above all

Two weeks after the start of the championship, the Fiorentina plays the first thick game against the Galatasaray which last year greatly disappointed its supporters. The purple line-up still has several players to show as all new signings are on the bench. A sharp start for the Viola who in the first 20 minutes were crushed by the Turks, also driven by the infernal typhus of their supporters. Slowly Fiorentina took the field and in the second part of the first fraction we saw something good thwarted by the doubling of the Turks. Resumption with Fiorentina which shortens but above all shows a desire and a very interesting physical condition.

© breaking latest news

See also  Prosecco Doc, the time has come for the extension

You may also like

Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut with 0 shots...

Covid, today’s bulletin in Italy: 36,966 cases and...

Provincial 17th National Games Youth Team Kayak Competition...

Sassuolo-Reims 2-2, Ceide and Raspadori save Dionisi from...

England women’s football team overtime lore Germany women’s...

Smart working, what changes for the frail and...

Italian Cup, Palermo-Reggiana, Bari-Padua, Modena-Catanzaro

The top eight of the World Women’s Go...

Bill Russell is dead. Farewell to the NBA...

Rowing, World Youth Championships: domination of Italy, 8...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy