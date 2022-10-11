The 21-year-old overtakes Zheng and for the first time enters the 2nd round on the ATP circuit, outside the Turin. Matthew, k, o. in doubles with his brother Jacopo, at 4 pm he plays singles

The first victory of an Italian player in the main draw of the UniCredit Firenze Open comes at the end of the second day and bears the signature of Francesco Passaro. The 21-year-old from Perugia, number 126 in the world, overtook the Chinese Zhizhen Zhang 7-6 (4) 7-6 (6) obtaining his first career victory in the major ATP circuit. The start is very balanced, Passaro saves two break points in the second game, then with the passage of time he becomes more and more aggressive. He resists Zhang’s shots and reaches the tie-break. Here the blue commits a delicate double fault, but immediately recovers the mini-break and then gets up on 6-4 when the Chinese gets the forehand.

The first chance is the good one, a first winner gives the blue set. Passaro is exalted at the beginning of the second fraction and with fine touches tries to make the opponent waver. Zhang holds up, with the forehand he makes good and bad weather, then on 5 all he gets to the break ball, but Passaro scores the paired short ball and lob. We still go to the tie-break and the Chinese immediately carries out a mini-break, scoring with the forehand. The two turn on 3 all, then on 6-5 the Chinese reaches the set point that Passaro cancels with a first winner. The ace brings the blue to the match point which he transforms with an aggressive response after an hour and 40 minutes of play. In the second round Francesco Passaro is expected by the winner of the US derby between Jenson Brooksby and MacKenzie McDonald. See also Vini Zabù-Ktm, future at risk: Italy can lose a professional team

Sonego out — Lorenzo Sonego’s adventure at the UniCredit Firenze Open ends in the first round. The Piedmontese tennis player was eliminated on his debut by the Spanish Bernabe Zapata Miralles, number 74 in the world ranking, victorious 6-4 6-4 in an hour and 34 minutes of play. The Spaniard showed an excellent physical condition, he crossed well, even with the anomalous forehand and broke the blue already in the first game of the match. With a short ball Zapata Miralles went up 3-1, then at 3-2 he successfully faced the ball of the counter break, canceled by pulling out a very powerful first. Sonego struggled, at 3-5 he saved a set point, but in the next game he gave up. In the second set Sonego went down by two breaks (4-1 heavy), one recovered, but not the second.

The Berrettinis stop — Little luck in doubles for Metteo Berrettini who, with his brother Jacopo, lost in doubles in the super tie-break against Cressy-Smith (score 4-6 6-2 10-6). The two brothers were one set and one break ahead (2-0), then slowly faded away. At the super tie-break they went down 7-1, then 8-5 before the 10-6 surrender. Also in the second round the German Oscar Otte (n ° 55) who overtook the Hungarian Marton Fucsovic (n ° 91) for 36 64 62, the Kazakh Alexander Bublik (n ° 43) who beat the Chilean Cristian Garin (n 81) for 7-5 6-2, the Swede Mikael Ymer (No. 99) who eliminated the Dutch Tim Van Rijthoven (No. 116) for 6-1 6-2 and the American Brandon Nakashima (No. 46 ) who beat former top ten Richard Gasquet (No. 83) 6-2 6-2. Today Lorenzo Musetti and Andrea Vavassori paid a visit to the Meyer Pediatric Hospital, meeting the little ones in the hospital’s playroom. And in the afternoon some players were guests of the municipality of Florence which organized a guided tour inside Palazzo Vecchio. See also Naomi Osaka aims to return to the top ten by the end of the year to focus on improving the performance of clay grass – yqqlm

12 October – 00:09

