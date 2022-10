BERLIN – The journalist Sandra Maischberger she asks him twice, a little incredulous. And Greta Thunberg he repeats: “If they are already active, I think it would be a mistake to shut down nuclear power plants to rely on coal.” The most famous environmental activist in the world was interviewed by the German broadcaster Ard. And she told her about a “heated debate”, as she called it, that has been raging in Germany for months.