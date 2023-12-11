Home » First child for ex-team captain Schnaderbeck
Viktoria Schnaderbeck, former captain of Austria’s national soccer team, and her wife Anna are expecting their first child. As the Styrian, who resigned in the summer of 2022, announced on Instagram, her daughter will be born in April. The future parents posted a picture together with the ultrasound scan. “I am so proud of Anna for carrying our little passenger. We are super happy and grateful for this trip!” wrote Schnaderbeck.

Schnaderbeck played 83 international matches for Austria, the biggest success being the European Championship semi-finals in 2017. At club level she played for Bayern Munich, Arsenal and most recently Tottenham.

