by admin
First defeat for Kraus in Valencia

Sinja Kraus from Vienna was eliminated in the first round of the WTA 125 tennis tournament in Valencia on Tuesday. The 21-year-old lost to the 23-year-old Argentinian Maria Carle in 1:16 hours 4:6 2:6.

The opening match between Julia Grabher from Vorarlberg and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro from Spain is scheduled for Tuesday evening at this event played on sand. Austria’s number one could play its way into the WTA top 50 for the first time this week.

