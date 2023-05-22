Udinese-Lazio, Sarri: ‘Champions? Two points are missing but they have to be done

The Lazio coach analyzes the victory over Udinese which brings his side closer to the Champions League: “There are two points missing and it would be good to get them as soon as possible”. A season with many difficulties: “If we had had Immobile and Milinkovic at most, we’d have a few more points”. On the words of Marino who criticized the penalty and some attitude of Lazio: “None of us spoke to the referee” REPORT CARDS

Maurizio Sarri he is satisfied with Lazio’s victory over Udinese, a success that brings the biancocelesti closer to qualifying for the Champions League: “We were playing a serious game even in the first half, the team was short and compact with a good level of sacrifice – he explains – I said to the guys who if we kept going like this we would have made a difference in the last 20 minutes and instead we did it right away. We need to score two points before going to the Champions League. It will be good to do them and then we’ll think about the rest otherwise we’ll pass a sick message to the team”. Vecino’s return to midfield was decisive: “In midfield all 3 played a good game. Felipe Anderson was booked, Pedro was fine so I expedited that replacement. We also put quality into the game in the second half.”

"With Ciro and Sergej at the maximum we would have had more points" If Sarri could change something this season he would change this: "I would have liked to have had a normal season in terms of achievements for Immobile it's a Milinkovic-Savic without World Cup. Ciro was able to play very little this year while Sergej paid for the World Cup. Not having these two players at their best forced us to lose a few points. A Lazio that needs to have an alternative to Immobile for the future: "I'd like there to be a young player to support him. Then the players are strong or not, the important thing is that he has the first characteristic".





“Referee? No one spoke to him” Marino from Udinese complained about Lazio’s penalty and attitude towards the referee: “None of us spoke to the referee. On the penalty, if we are all biased, I tell you that it is also expulsion because it was also a clear goal opportunity “, concludes Sarri.