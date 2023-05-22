Home » ORK BL champion of the Second League of RS | Sports
ORK BL champion of the Second League of RS | Sports

The youth handball club “BL” from Banja Luka is the winner of the Second League of the Republic of Srpska!

Source: MONDO

Banjaluka will have two representatives in the Handball Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina – Borac m:tel and Mladost, and from next season, another club from Banja Luka will play in the First League of Republika Srpska!

It is in question BL youth handball club, who on Sunday became the champion of the Second League of RS by demolishing the Laktaš 2020 team in the last 22nd round with a score of 41:20 (19:8).

Ivan Simić with seven and Radovan Đukić with two less goals were the most deserving of the 18th victory of the season, after which they overcame the previously first-placed Teslić team and secured promotion to a higher rank.

The fact that BL is the champion of Republika Srpska in the younger categories (2008 and 2010) proves that this club from Banja Luka, which started as a handball school, does good and quality work.

(mondo.ba)

