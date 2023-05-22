Home » Cértegui: $607 million for a section of sewerage
Cértegui: $607 million for a section of sewerage

On April 27, the Cértegui mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction of a sewerage section in the El Oasis neighborhood, Candelaria sector, worth 607 million pesos.

On February 27, the Cértegui mayor’s office began the process to hire the adaptation through the demolition of the existing structure of the old school and leveling of the land for the construction of the bio-healthy park project in the township of La Toma, for a value of 154 million pesos.

