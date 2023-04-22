First final for doubles Krawietz/Pütz

Kevin Krawietz could win his third title in a row at the tennis tournament in Munich – and with the third different doubles partner. Tim Pütz also knows how to win.

Dhe German doubles Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz are reaching for the first joint title on the tennis tour at the ATP tournament in Munich. The duo, newly formed at the beginning of the year, defeated Robin Haase and Philipp Oswald (Netherlands/Austria) 7:6 (10:8), 6:2 in the semi-finals of the BMW Open and made it into a final together for the first time.

There Krawietz (31) and Pütz (35) meet Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler from Austria on Sunday. Krawietz could win his third title in a row in Munich. In 2021 he triumphed with the Dutchman Wesley Koolhof, in 2022 with his long-term partner Andreas Mies. Pütz has also won once at the MTTC Iphitos: in 2019 with the Dane Frederik Nielsen.

Krawietz (Coburg) separated from Mies (Cologne) at the end of last year, with whom he had twice won the title at the French Open. With Pütz (Frankfurt) he started the season late after the birth of his first child, together they were already in the semi-finals in Montpellier, Rotterdam and most recently in Monte Carlo.

In the Davis Cup, Krawietz and Pütz have formed the successful German regular doubles for the past two years.