Home Sports First time in blue for Aliotta and Moretti, emerging stars of the Salice team
Sports

First time in blue for Aliotta and Moretti, emerging stars of the Salice team

by admin
First time in blue for Aliotta and Moretti, emerging stars of the Salice team

Fabio Babetto

July 22, 2022

SALICE TERME

So young and, despite this, immediately so successful: Asia Aliotta (16) and Linda Moretti (15), emerging talents of Beach Volley Oltrepo and Rivanazzano Volley Club, had already been called to be part of the stage of the best in recent weeks ten Lombard beachers from the regional Fipav and now the call for the national boarding school arrives at the Olympic Center in Formia from 25 to 27 July.

“The call was already in the air, I felt with the federal technicians and now the official call has arrived – comments Sam Fioretta, soul of Bvo and coach of the two girls – Aliotta and Moretti will start a path of collegiate with the national beach team volley under in Formia. At the next meeting they will participate with two other athletes under the orders of Ettore Marcovecchio and Caterina De Marinis, with whom I have a great relationship of esteem and trust for some time, we have always faced each other with their respective teams and compared several times on the fields of half of Italy. On their part there is maximum openness and availability, to try to study a path of growth and enhancement ».

Fioretta then deepens: «The federal technicians were viewing 18-year-old athletes, but, given the course, the results, Asia and Linda were called up despite their very young age. It is a great satisfaction for them first and foremost. And also for the insiders, for the beach and volleyball movement in the province of Pavia. As for Bvo, we are on the right path and this gives us strength to continue towards the many goals we have set ourselves. May this latest milestone be a push and a showcase to bring partners, companies and sponsors closer to our movement and society, vital for us to continue the path and our process with our heads held high, without fear and always trying to involve the territory. “.

See also  Liga, Real Madrid 3-1 at Osasuna: close title

Aliotta and Moretti have recently won the Under 18 national stage in Turin and have been reaping results for several months, making use of a work of great sacrifices: “Amateur beach volleyball is beautiful, fun, aggregating, a game that I think is wonderful , relaxing and regenerating, but competitive beach volleyball practiced at certain levels is a real hell – reflects Fioretta – In addition to being considered an extreme sport, it has imposed a tough process-path on these girls. Long workouts, often monotonous, hard, under the sun at noon at 40 °, without giving respite and always under pressure in everything, combined with sessions in the gym with almost no rest periods. In addition, I immediately wanted to set up an athlete’s path for them, it seems obvious but it’s tough to handle. Asia and Linda fell perfectly and willingly in the part and therefore this call-up with the national team is a great prize for them in the small part », concludes Fioretta.

Meanwhile, Asia and Linda are preparing the next stages of the Under 18 Beach Tour, aiming for the championship finals. –

Fabio Babetto

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Vingegaard, gentleman in yellow Pogacar falls and he...

Toro looks good in front of the Turkish...

Yuzuru Hanyu applies to withdraw from the Japanese...

Naples, with a manhole smashing the drinks dispenser:...

Gao Jianjun met with the Chinese Football Coordination...

LIVE Athletics World Championships in Eugene: results, program,...

The Northwest Wolves of the Chinese League defeated...

Warm-up match-Sancho scored a goal and pulled the...

L84 towards the repechage On the bench you...

“Fitness for All, Meet in Hangzhou” 2022 Hangzhou...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy