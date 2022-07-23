SALICE TERME

So young and, despite this, immediately so successful: Asia Aliotta (16) and Linda Moretti (15), emerging talents of Beach Volley Oltrepo and Rivanazzano Volley Club, had already been called to be part of the stage of the best in recent weeks ten Lombard beachers from the regional Fipav and now the call for the national boarding school arrives at the Olympic Center in Formia from 25 to 27 July.

“The call was already in the air, I felt with the federal technicians and now the official call has arrived – comments Sam Fioretta, soul of Bvo and coach of the two girls – Aliotta and Moretti will start a path of collegiate with the national beach team volley under in Formia. At the next meeting they will participate with two other athletes under the orders of Ettore Marcovecchio and Caterina De Marinis, with whom I have a great relationship of esteem and trust for some time, we have always faced each other with their respective teams and compared several times on the fields of half of Italy. On their part there is maximum openness and availability, to try to study a path of growth and enhancement ».

Fioretta then deepens: «The federal technicians were viewing 18-year-old athletes, but, given the course, the results, Asia and Linda were called up despite their very young age. It is a great satisfaction for them first and foremost. And also for the insiders, for the beach and volleyball movement in the province of Pavia. As for Bvo, we are on the right path and this gives us strength to continue towards the many goals we have set ourselves. May this latest milestone be a push and a showcase to bring partners, companies and sponsors closer to our movement and society, vital for us to continue the path and our process with our heads held high, without fear and always trying to involve the territory. “.

Aliotta and Moretti have recently won the Under 18 national stage in Turin and have been reaping results for several months, making use of a work of great sacrifices: “Amateur beach volleyball is beautiful, fun, aggregating, a game that I think is wonderful , relaxing and regenerating, but competitive beach volleyball practiced at certain levels is a real hell – reflects Fioretta – In addition to being considered an extreme sport, it has imposed a tough process-path on these girls. Long workouts, often monotonous, hard, under the sun at noon at 40 °, without giving respite and always under pressure in everything, combined with sessions in the gym with almost no rest periods. In addition, I immediately wanted to set up an athlete’s path for them, it seems obvious but it’s tough to handle. Asia and Linda fell perfectly and willingly in the part and therefore this call-up with the national team is a great prize for them in the small part », concludes Fioretta.

Meanwhile, Asia and Linda are preparing the next stages of the Under 18 Beach Tour, aiming for the championship finals. –

Fabio Babetto