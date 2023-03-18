Home Sports FIS boss for World Cup finals on two weekends
Sports

FIS boss for World Cup finals on two weekends

by admin
FIS boss for World Cup finals on two weekends

FIS President Johan Eliasch is in favor of extending the Alpine World Cup finals to two weekends in order to avoid decisions in speed races during the week.

“The idea is that we do the technical disciplines on the first weekend, then we’ll schedule other events during the week such as downhill training, the team competition or the combination, and then we’ll do the speed disciplines on the last weekend,” said Eliasch in an ORF interview.

FIS President Johan Eliasch about his plans

The current final in Andorra started on Wednesday with the downhill and ends on Sunday with technical races. Next season, Saalbach will be the venue for the final World Cup competitions. According to the current schedule, the races are scheduled for March 20-24, 2024. As usual, the next calendar will be fixed in May.

Eliasch is also against radical steps regarding the parallel formats and the combination. Before giving up or making drastic changes, everything must be done to find out the best possible formats, according to the controversial head of the world association.

See also  Scattered considerations after Spezia-Inter (2-1)

You may also like

Whyte E-160 electric MTB: the most agile and...

Injury report for the Lakers vs. Pelicans!The absence...

Pau Gasol: The defense has disappeared, the essence...

Clashes in Naples between Frankfurt supporters and police

Sassuolo Spezia 1-0: video, goals and highlights

NHL results – Sport.cz

Ukraine, after Poland, Slovakia will also send 13...

Young Doan signed an NHL contract with Arizona,...

Zanetti: “I would have signed for Empoli in...

At the head of FIFA, the hyperpresident Gianni...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy