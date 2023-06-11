FKT STAR HORN | Sportdimontagna.com

Giulia Saggin from Piedmont and William Boffelli from Bergamo are the two athletes who set the new time to beat on this steep Orobic itinerary. Giulia (Team Scott), who started from Piazzale degli Alberghi in Foppolo, reached the summit of Corno Stella in 57’59”, while William (Crazy -Hoka) managed to stop the time at 42’50”.

The route, for those wishing to try to sign the new record, will soon be uploaded to the Fly-Up Sport website in the section dedicated to the Centenary Trail. Starting at the foot of the Quarta Baita slope and passing through the Montebello refuge, it climbs straight up under the cable car pylons and follows the classic ascent path to the summit of Corno Stella.