Home » FKT STAR HORN | Sportdimontagna.com
Sports

FKT STAR HORN | Sportdimontagna.com

by admin
FKT STAR HORN | Sportdimontagna.com

Giulia Saggin from Piedmont and William Boffelli from Bergamo are the two athletes who set the new time to beat on this steep Orobic itinerary. Giulia (Team Scott), who started from Piazzale degli Alberghi in Foppolo, reached the summit of Corno Stella in 57’59”, while William (Crazy -Hoka) managed to stop the time at 42’50”.

The route, for those wishing to try to sign the new record, will soon be uploaded to the Fly-Up Sport website in the section dedicated to the Centenary Trail. Starting at the foot of the Quarta Baita slope and passing through the Montebello refuge, it climbs straight up under the cable car pylons and follows the classic ascent path to the summit of Corno Stella.

See also  Western media:Barcelona has no intention of paying 30 million euros to buy out Felt Laurel and will leave the team – yqqlm

You may also like

1. FC Köln: Transfer sealed: Köln star Ondrej...

Fiorentina, the future belongs to Commisso: the president...

The two teams remain golden and undefeated

TRAILRUN ALTA VALTELLINA | Sportdimontagna.com

International match today live on TV, live stream...

Cagliari won the Serie B playoffs and were...

According to media reports: Khedira and Wolf are...

The National Shooting Championship (rifle and pistol event)...

Trekking poles in the mountains, why use them?

Breel Embolo in court: The football star’s criminal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy