General of the Republic stopped Daniel Samper and the satires of the government in his tracks

There have been many scandals and controversies that have surrounded the government of Gustavo Petro in recent weeks. Without a doubt, the case of the ‘chuzadas’ and the irregular performance of a polygraph test on a former babysitter is perhaps the most famous and in that sense, in a new installment of ‘Los Danieles’, with Daniel Coronell, Daniell Samper Ospina, and Daniel Samper Pizano, was a central theme, although it caused great discomfort for General Pedro Sánchez, who was invited on this occasion.

Initially, Sánchez was invited to the space for an interview regarding the rescue of indigenous minors who lasted for forty days and nights, lost in the Guaviare jungle after a plane crash on May 1. A feat in which the General led more than a hundred rescuers and members of the indigenous community who collaborated in the search efforts.

After that, the journalist Daniel Samper read his most recent opinion column ‘Ideas for the Petro to rebound’, to which several of the meeting participants responded with various satires and mockery of President Petro and the national government in general. A topic that bothered the uniformed man and he made it known.