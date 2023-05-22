Home » FLETTATRAIL E PIZTRIVERTICAL | Sportdimontagna.com
The one scheduled from 14 to 16 July in Malonno will be a long festive weekend to celebrate the 60th anniversary of US Malonno and FlettaTRAIL which, for the occasion, is back in the Valsir Mountain Mountain Running World Cup 2023 together with the younger PizTriVERTICAL . Registration is open and it will be an unmissable opportunity to run on the route that made the history of mountain running in Italy but above all to experience the atmosphere of the long-awaited celebrations with the winners of all editions of the historic competition. Many appointments are scheduled for everyone, professionals and amateurs, families and enthusiasts.

The history of Mountain Running passes through Valcamonica, a long valley in eastern Lombardy, up to Malonno. In mid-July, the two stages of the World Cup will bring international top runners ready to challenge each other on the historic route of this great classic to this small village at the foot of the Alps, which has been designated the “country of mountain running” since 2009.

It won’t just be a competition but a real party, a race to run but above all to experience, letting yourself be drawn into the many events that will celebrate 60 years of history of the US Malonno and of one of the longest-running Italian mountain running races, the has been staged every year without interruption since 1964.

The first of the two scheduled races, the PizTriVERTICAL, is ideal for lovers of short and very tough competitions, 1000 meters of positive difference in height in just 3.4 km starting from the 820 meters of the Moscio hamlet and arriving at the 1820 meters of the locality campel.

Running on the 21 km for 1100 meters in altitude of the FlettaTRAIL has always meant running in the history of mountain running. The route of the race is totally immersed in nature and offers suggestive passages in the Malonnesi hamlets.

