Dancing, this is how some young people in Quibdó resist violent death

Zona Hostil is a space dedicated to immersive journalism that shows real stories, visiting places that hide testimonies. Likewise, it exposes truths that sometimes hit the soul of the protagonists, highlighting the most human side and leaving aside the figures to see, know and analyze reality.

In the eighth installment of this journalistic investigation space, the team traveled to the department of Chocó to go deep into its department, Quibdó. Once there, they found a group of young people who resist dying violently, this, through the Dance.

It is worth remembering that this area is characterized by high levels of violence. The drug routes woven into the territory, drug trafficking, poverty, state abandonment, social conflicts and armed groups, have resulted in a series of serious problems that stop the little-attended progress of this region.

However, the human quality of the vast majority of its inhabitants is the resistance to not leave their territory served to death.