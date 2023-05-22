Akhannouch explains to the World Health Organization the factors behind the success of the Royal Workshops to spread coverage

Electronic flag – Rabat The Prime Minister, Aziz Akhannouch, confirmed to the World Health Organization today, Sunday, that it had issued royal instructions to increase the budget allocated to the health sector, improve doctors’ wages, rehabilitate health centers and hospitals, and digitize the sector, considering these as necessary conditions to ensure the proper implementation of the workshops for generalizing health coverage for the benefit of All Moroccans.

Akhannouch said, in front of a gathering of state leaders and various officials gathered at the 76th session of the World Health Assembly, that the success of the workshops on universalizing health coverage among Moroccans made his government formulate a plan to raise the number of health professionals from 17.4 per 10,000 people currently, to 24 by 2025. Then 45 by 2030, in order to reach the levels recommended by the World Health Organization.

The head of government added that the Kingdom has worked to make the health sector one of the priorities of government policy, and to focus on carrying out a smallpox reform that concerns the health system to keep pace with the great workshops opened by Morocco, adding that our country has succeeded in achieving it, under the supreme leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, since December 2022, which constituted a major social revolution in Morocco.

Akhannouch praised the efforts of the World Health Organization, under the administration of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and the sacrifices of all health professionals around the world, in order to ensure the health of citizens, especially during the Corona pandemic, recalling what the epidemic imposed on countries in devising effective public policies in the field of health, with the aim of strengthening their health systems.

The Seventy-sixth World Health Assembly is taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, from 21 to 30 May 2023.