Florida in NHL Finals for first time in 27 years

Florida in NHL Finals for first time in 27 years

Florida is in the finals of the National Hockey League (NHL) for the second time in its club history. The Panthers clinched their fourth win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night (local time) with a 4-3 in game four of the best of seven semifinals series. Matthew Tkachuk scored with 4.9 seconds left to make the return to the final Stanley Cup perfect after 27 years of waiting.

The Panthers have only been there in 1996, losing four times to the Colorado Avalanche. This time they are likely to face the Vegas Golden Knights, who are 3-1 up against the Dallas in the Western Conference Finals.

