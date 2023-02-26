Home Sports Fontecchio returns in double figures: We Jazz have a great group, we enjoy being together
Fontecchio returns in double figures: We Jazz have a great group, we enjoy being together

Fontecchio returns in double figures: We Jazz have a great group, we enjoy being together

Simone Fontecchio speaks to the media after scoring 11 points in the Utah Jazz’s win over the San Antonio Spurs.

On recent shooting difficulties:

“I need to put minutes in my legs, I think the mental aspect is also very important, for the rest I just have to keep working hard and shooting. Today I was comfortable on the pitch, we played a good game, continuing to fight even when we were down on the score.”

The impact of Kris Dunn:

“He’s a good passer, it’s very easy to play with him, always aggressive on the pitch to try to play and create advantages for everyone.”

The secret of the team, which despite all the changes remains in the running for the postseason:

“We have a great group, we enjoy being together…Despite the many innovations the identity remains the same, we are united, every evening we take the field to fight and play together. I think that’s what helped us bond.”

Fontecchio hadn’t reached double figures since 7 December (18 points and the winning basket against the reigning champions), the highlights of his test:

See also  Japan's 25-point victory over Kazakhstan and China's men's basketball team in Group F favors the second position_Match_Iran_Australia

