Football and betting, Condò: ‘Graduate responsibility of the players involved’

In the video Paolo Condò’s speech to Sky Sport 24 on the Turin investigation: “The responsibilities of the players involved must be graduated, depending on what they actually did, which we will only understand when we have the investigation documents available: It’s one thing to play blackjack, as stated by Zaniolo in his defence, but it’s another thing to bet on sports, football or even one of your matches. In this case, it’s a sporting offense and a very heavy disqualification must apply here.”

FOOTBALL AND BETTING, TODAY’S NEWS

Share this: Facebook

X

