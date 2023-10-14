Home » Football and betting, Condò: ‘Graduate responsibility of the players involved’
Sports

Football and betting, Condò: ‘Graduate responsibility of the players involved’

by admin
Football and betting, Condò: ‘Graduate responsibility of the players involved’

In the video Paolo Condò’s speech to Sky Sport 24 on the Turin investigation: “The responsibilities of the players involved must be graduated, depending on what they actually did, which we will only understand when we have the investigation documents available: It’s one thing to play blackjack, as stated by Zaniolo in his defence, but it’s another thing to bet on sports, football or even one of your matches. In this case, it’s a sporting offense and a very heavy disqualification must apply here.”

FOOTBALL AND BETTING, TODAY’S NEWS

See also  Scommesse, quote, Ronald Garros di tennis: Sinner-Rublev

You may also like

China Telecom Unveils Impressive Network Capabilities at the...

Padel is growing in Italy: +20 percent of...

Valtteri Kumpuniemi Appointed as Head Coach of Kuopio...

Jac Morgan, the Welsh “symbol of renewal” in...

Camorra, Rosetta Cutolo, sister of the founder of...

Dimitrov and Rublev Secure Spots in Shanghai Tennis...

A huge honor. Pastrňák and Krejčí were included...

Italy Malta, probable lineups for the 2024 European...

2023 Gree-Tour of Guangxi Road Cycling World Tour...

Martin takes World Championship lead with sprint victory

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy