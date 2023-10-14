LIVE Rijeka-Udinese 1-1 / Great play by the Croatians and equalizer by Pasalic

Today Udinese takes the field for an important match against an interesting team like Rijeka. Here’s the minute-by-minute news.
1′ – The referee blows the whistle for kick-off.
3′ – Immediately a great opportunity for Isaac Success who is hypnotized twice in a row in front of the goalkeeper.
10′ – Udinese keep control of the game, but possession is quite sterile.
18′ – Rijeka are in danger, but Zemura saves everything with a great intervention on the ball.
25′ – GOOOOOL UDINESE! Friendlies are back, super Thauvin is back. Great assist for Zarraga who gives Udinese the lead.
28′ – Success argues with an opponent, tense spirits in Rijeka.
34′ – Rijeka with Marko Pjaca comes very close to scoring the equaliser.
35′ – GOOOOOL RIVER! Great play by the Croatians who found the equalizer thanks to Pasalic.
38′ – Success claims a penalty but it is not awarded.
45′ – The first half ends in a draw, but the visiting team complains about the far from fair refereeing.
