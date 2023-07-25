Football: Atalanta, the sale of Boga to Nice is official – Calcio

The official transfer of Boga, the Ivorian striker born in 1997, from Atalanta to Nice has arrived. “Atalanta BC announces that it has definitively transferred to OGC Nice the registration rights of the player Jérémie Boga, the 26-year-old Franco-Ivorian striker who is leaving the Nerazzurri after a season and a half (from January 2022 to July 2023) during which he made – in all competitions – 47 appearances, scoring 4 goals and providing 6 assists. Atalanta BC





he warmly thanks and greets Jérémie, wishing him the best in his new professional experience in Ligue 1,” reads the note on the Nerazzurri’s official website. 18 million plus 4 in bonuses for the cost of the operation, the same amount paid at the time by the Bergamo players to Sassuolo for the player, currently on the balance sheet at 13. On the Côte d’Azur, Boga finds Roberto De Zerbi’s former collaborator in neroverde, Francesco Farioli, as coach.



breaking latest news

