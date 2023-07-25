Dylan Dog: “The island of two suns”

Here we are with a new adventure of the Nightmare investigator: “The island of two suns” is a story with surreal and dreamlike hues that have recently characterized Dylan Dog’s albums.

The story with a dramatic – sentimental aspect, deeply involves the reader who, after a mysterious beginning, turns towards a decidedly noir – yellow plot, told in a simple and delicate way with a logical final twist.

It all begins with a shipwreck involving Dylan Dog together with Kinnel Mc Brown, a fisherman who contacted him to search for Norval Kelley, who disappeared at sea during a fishing trip. The latter then sent a message for help from an island, located 20 miles from Sandhaven in Scotland, which however does not appear on the maps.

Dylan, who arrived on the island after the shipwreck in which Kinnel lost his life, finds himself in a desolate and lifeless environment, when he comes across a villa from which a man comes out with a child who throw themselves off a cliff, followed by a woman….

The register in question is a growing table after table, in which the mystery tangled like a ball of wool is solved page after page by highlighting aspects of a Dylan Dog who sometimes turns out to be a secondary participant in the events, involved without wanting to. A protagonist who seems to want to leave the limelight to those around him thus fueling the suspense

