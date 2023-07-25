Football: Bidding for Mbappé – apparently also FC Barcelona in the race

The rumored 300 million euro offer by the Saudi football club Al-Hilal for football superstar Kylian Mbappé also employs stars from other sports. Greek basketball pro Giannis Antetokounmpo posted his picture of himself late Monday night and wrote: “Al-Hilal, you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappé.” The 24-year-old Frenchman retweeted the post and captioned it with 13 teardrop laughing emojis.

Al-Hilal is said to have made the record offer to Paris-Saint Germain. According to several media outlets, PSG confirmed the offer and therefore gave Al-Hilal permission to negotiate directly with the goalscorer. The Saudi club offers Mbappé a one-year contract worth 700 million euros.

However, it is unlikely that Mbappé would even consider moving to the internationally less important league. The 2018 soccer world champion is still under contract with Paris until next summer, but had declared that he did not want to extend his contract.

The French newspaper “L’Equipe” meanwhile reports that, in addition to Al-Hilal, several top European clubs are also in the race for the 2018 world champions. Tottenham, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Manchester United and FC Barcelona are also said to be interested in Mbappé. A telephone conversation should therefore take place between Barça and PSG today. The clammy Catalans can’t afford to pay for the ace striker at the moment. That’s why the Spanish champions want to offer several players in exchange for Mbappé.

Guardiola fights for Walker

Pep Guardiola doesn’t want Kyle Walker to move to Bayern Munich without a fight. “He is an incredibly important player for us. A player with such qualities is hard to find anywhere in the world,” said the Manchester City coach in Tokyo on Tuesday, announcing: “We want to keep him. We will fight for him, just like Bayern will do.”

Sustainable muscle building

Recently there had been reports that Walker City had already informed about his desire to move to Munich. He is said to have previously given Bayern a commitment. According to reports, he should sign in Munich for two years until 2025 and get an option for another season. There is speculation about a transfer fee of 15 million euros plus bonus payments. Guardiola did not want to comment on a possible swap with Bayern’s Benjamin Pavard.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. I know Kyle is in talks with other clubs,” said the 52-year-old Spaniard before the friendly against his ex-club. As part of their marketing trips through Asia, the Champions League winner and Munich will meet in Tokyo this Wednesday (12.30 p.m. / RTL and Sky). Walker will probably play. “Why shouldn’t I set it up? He’s our player and we have to play with the best,” said Guardiola.

Ache moves to Kaiserslautern

Striker Ragnar Ache is moving from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt to second division club 1. FC Kaiserslautern. Both clubs announced this on Tuesday. A transfer fee of around one million euros is under discussion, but the clubs have agreed not to disclose it. The 25-year-old Ache, who was unable to assert himself properly at Eintracht, was last loaned to Greuther Fürth and is now hoping for match practice.

“In the end, the fans were also decisive for my move. The atmosphere and impact that I experienced here last season was unbelievable,” said Ache. FCK managing director Thomas Hengen praised the “very physical and dynamic style of play” of the new signing.

Cup finalists Frankfurt could give up a few more players in the coming weeks to thin out the large squad. Midfielder Djibril Sow and striker Rafael Borré are also in talks to leave.

Uduokhai is considering moving abroad

Defender Felix Uduokhai can imagine moving abroad after his time at FC Augsburg. “Spain, Italy or England, all the big leagues would appeal to me. As a professional soccer player, you have such wonderful opportunities to go abroad,” the central defender told the Augsburger Allgemeine.

Uduokhai recently informed the FCA officials that his contract, which expires in 2024, will not be extended. If the Bundesliga club wants to receive a transfer fee for the 25-year-old, he would have to give him up this summer. “Now it’s almost the second half for me and it’s a good age to start something new again,” said Uduokhai about his decision to switch.

According to media reports, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Italy’s champions SSC Napoli are said to be interested in the former U21 international. “It’s also not a request concert, where I snap my fingers twice and then everything is perfect. It has to fit for all sides, of course also economically, for FCA, the new club and also for me,” said Uduokhai about the speculation.

Tottenham owner Joe Lewis with power word

With a view to a possible move from top striker Harry Kane to FC Bayern, the owner of Kane’s current club Tottenham Hotspur has now also turned on. According to reports in British media, Spurs owner Joe Lewis has instructed club boss Daniel Levy to sell 29-year-old Kane this summer if he refuses to sign a new contract in London. This was reported by the Telegraph and the Daily Mail on Monday.

Accordingly, Lewis wants to prevent Kane, who is being courted by Bayern, from sitting out his current contract and being able to leave Spurs for free in the summer of 2024. Club boss Levy is reportedly asking for £100m (€115m) for the England captain. According to reports, Levy, who is considered a stubborn negotiating partner, had recently rejected two offers from Munich, the most recent of which was 80 million euros plus bonus payments.

According to the “Daily Mail”, the German record champion is already preparing a third. England captain Kane is said to have ruled out a contract extension at Tottenham Hotspur and is still aiming for a move to Munich. According to media reports, Kane’s wife Katie is said to have already looked at houses in Munich. Lewis’ ultimatum should have increased the chances of a transfer.

Daniel Levy

Manchester United had also previously expressed an interest. However, the Red Devils dropped out of the race due to the high transfer fee. If Kane’s price drops, Manchester United could try again, according to the Daily Mirror.

The madness continues

Goalkeeper Alexander Nübel leaves FC Bayern

Goalkeeper Alexander Nübel will switch to VfB Stuttgart on loan for one year until 2024, according to media information. As the TV broadcaster Sky and also the “Bild” reported on Sunday evening, the German soccer champions and the Swabian Bundesliga competitor have agreed on this.

VfB should not have a purchase option and should pay a rental fee of around one million euros. Nübel should complete the medical examination promptly and not go on a trip to Asia with the rest of the Bayern team this Monday.

The former Schalke was last loaned to AS Monaco. In view of the planned return of national goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, he had made it clear that he was aiming for another change. Most recently, former Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who was brought in in winter, took on the role of number one, while Neuer worked on his comeback after breaking his leg. The contract of Nübel, who was committed to FC Bayern in 2020, runs until 2025.

Magath: No offers from the league

Felix Magath received offers to work as a coach again a good year ago after the end of his tenure at Hertha BSC – but not from the Bundesliga. This was explained by Magath, who will be 70 this Wednesday, in an interview with the magazine “Kicker”.

Felix Magath

The Berliners, who have meanwhile been relegated to the second division, were led by Magath in 2022 to remaining in the top flight via relegation against his former club Hamburger SV. After that, his involvement with the capital club ended. “I spoke to several national associations about the position as national coach. But the associations are not always professional. Then I’d rather say: without me,” explained Magath.

Carvalho does not rule out a future at RB Leipzig

Fabio Carvalho can imagine staying at RB Leipzig beyond the coming season. The Liverpool FC player left this option open on Monday, where the 20-year-old Portuguese is currently preparing for the new season with his new colleagues. Asked about the one-year loan and his ideas for afterwards, Carvalho said: “Yes, I’m only here for a year, but you never know what the future will bring.”

Together with his coach Jürgen Klopp, the attacking midfielder had decided to be loaned out to the Bundesliga. “To get more playing time,” as he reported on the conversation with his German coach. The main reasons for his loan transfer to the DFB Cup winner include the move from RB players like Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai to the Premier League, where you can see “how well you can develop at RB,” said Carvalho. Another reason he mentioned was the comparable style of play. “Both teams rely on pressing football,” said the Portuguese U-21 player.

Carvalho’s loan ends after the end of next season. A purchase option is not anchored in the agreement. But RB also approved the temporary transfer on the condition that players and clubs meet next summer to explore the possibilities of a purchase.

Attacker Scherhant extended at Hertha

Offensive player Derry Scherhant will stay with Hertha BSC. The 20-year-old extended his contract with the second division club until 2027. “Derry plays an important role in our planning. He already gained Bundesliga experience last season, now we trust him to take the next step in development,” said sports director Benjamin Weber according to the announcement.

Scherhant can be used in the attack in the center and on the left wing. Born in Berlin, he switched to Hertha U19s in 2020 and later drew attention to himself in the U23s as well. Last year he made his Bundesliga debut for the Blue and Whites. He scored one goal in ten appearances.

Hoffenheim brings Hungarian international

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim have signed Hungarian international Attila Szalai. The 25-year-old defender comes from Turkish Cup winners Fenerbahce and has signed a four-year contract in Kraichgau until June 30, 2027. The Hungarian has also been linked to Champions League participants Union Berlin. Szalai is a central defender in the national team.

