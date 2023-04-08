news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 08 APR – The 2-1 away victory at Middlesbrough and Burnley wins promotion to the Premier League. After just one year of purgatory in the Championship, the team coached by former City captain Vincent Kompany dominates the championship by 19 points over the third in the standings, with six games left to go in the season.



Pep Guardiola’s disciple, despite a non-optimal start (only one success in the first five games and a shaky bench) earned the promotion and with 39 active games, boasts the best attack (76) the best defense (30 ) a +11 on the second and +19 on the third. And Kompany received compliments from Guardila: “Personally, I am very happy with his successes at Burnley. Sooner or later he will return to City” the words of the City coach towards his former player and captain, Vincent Kompany, on the occasion of the match between City and Burnley won by the English champions 6-0 in the FA Cup. “His destiny as City manager is already written in the stars.



It will happen. I don’t know when but it will happen. It’s my feeling.



Maybe I’m wrong,” said the Catalan coach. (ANSA).

