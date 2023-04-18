Football Champions League: Chelsea vs Real Madrid – Live Scores – Quarterfinals 2nd Leg – 2022/2023

18. 21:20 After a diagonal ball, Thiago Silva heads the ball in front of the goal. Havertz narrowly misses and Carvajal chests the ball for Courtois.

16. 21:18 Madrid cannot free themselves playfully. Chelsea’s pressure is too high. It would be typical for Real if the guests counterattacked in this phase.

14. 21:15 Chelsea come into this game very well. The home side are clearly superior. Real is under pressure.

11. 21:13 Chelsea have their first big chance! James plays a half-high cross into the middle from the right. Havertz is prevented from finishing by Alaba, but the ball lands in front of Kanté’s feet, who volleys from eight yards. His shot goes just to the right.

9. 21:11 Real has some problems with the London pressing. But the Blues can’t capitalize on it just yet.

7. 21:09 After a good diagonal pass from Eder Militão, Vinícius Júnior has some space on the left wing. But he hits the cross into the goal.

6. 21:08 Benzema has foot problems. The replay shows that Thiago Silva stepped on him unintentionally. Benzema can continue playing.

5. 21:06 The game starts out a little shaky. Both teams have a lot of ball losses.

2. 21:04 Havertz keeps his foot over it against Carvajal. The referee didn’t see it. Carvajal can continue playing after a short breather.

1. 21:02 game start

20:23 Carlo Ancelotti relies on the same starting XI that won 2-0 last Wednesday. He doesn’t make any changes.

20:22 On the staff: Frank Lampard has made four changes at Chelsea compared to the first leg. Chilwell is yellow-red suspended. He will be replaced on the left flank by Cucurella. Koulibaly is out with a hamstring injury. For him, Chalobah starts in the back three. Also, Havertz and Gallagher start up front instead of João Félix and Sterling. See also Pep Guardiola's new challenge

20:17 Real Madrid are eleven points behind Barcelona in La Liga. That’s why the Champions League is all the more important for Los Blancos and Carlo Ancelotti’s team showed once again in the round of 16 and the first leg of the quarter-finals that they deliver when it matters. The first leg win could have been even higher.

20:09 The situation before this game is clear: Madrid won the first leg 2-0 and Chelsea are not in the best of shape at the moment. The Blues have not won in six games in all competitions. During this period, the Londoners lost to Aston Villa, Wolverhampton and Brighton. Since Frank Lampard has been back on the sidelines, only one point has been scored. Anything other than Real progressing would be a huge surprise.