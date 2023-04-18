Home » Territorial reorganization program 2021-2023. Year 2023 — Local autonomies
Territorial reorganization program 2021-2023. Year 2023 — Local autonomies

Territorial reorganization program 2021-2023. Year 2023 — Local autonomies

The 2021-2023 PRT provides contributions to the Unions to increase, qualify and strengthen the associated management of municipal functions and improve services for the benefit of local communities, citizens and businesses

Facilitations, financing, contributions

Publication date

06/04/2023

Participation deadline

31/05/2023 12:00

Proceeding closure

15/09/2023

The modalities of the 2023 call: DGR 370 of 13 March 2023 (2.13 MB)

Applications can be submitted from 9 am on 2 May 2023.
The link to the platform for submitting the application will be indicated near the opening date of the call.

PRT 2021-2023 on the Unione dei Comuni website

Sector Coordination of European policies, planning, institutional reorganization and territorial development, participation, cooperation and evaluation

For any information you can contact:
[email protected]

Institutional reorganization

