Territorial reorganization program 2021-2023. Year 2023 — Local autonomies

The 2021-2023 PRT provides contributions to the Unions to increase, qualify and strengthen the associated management of municipal functions and improve services for the benefit of local communities, citizens and businesses
|State
|
Open
|Type of tender
|
Facilitations, financing, contributions
|Who can apply
|Publication date
|
06/04/2023
|Participation deadline
|
31/05/2023 12:00
|Proceeding closure
|
15/09/2023
The modalities of the 2023 call: DGR 370 of 13 March 2023 (2.13 MB)
Applications can be submitted from 9 am on 2 May 2023.
The link to the platform for submitting the application will be indicated near the opening date of the call.
PRT 2021-2023 on the Unione dei Comuni website
Sector Coordination of European policies, planning, institutional reorganization and territorial development, participation, cooperation and evaluation
For any information you can contact:
[email protected]
Materia:
Institutional reorganization