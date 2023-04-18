Celiac disease, the Sicilian Blandino in national Aic

VILLAFRANCA TIRRENA – Gianluca Blandino is the new national councilor of AIC (Italian Celiac Association) consecrating his more than ten-year activity as regional councilor and AIC contact person for the province of Ragusa.

Blandino has followed many initiatives in recent years, one of many being the AFC (Alimentare Fuori Casa) project for which he was responsible for Sicily from 2010 to 2015, created to guarantee efficient and safe services within restaurants, as well as an adequate supply of food.

Born in Ragusa, precisely from Pozzallo where he still lives, a teacher and with an engineering degree, Gianluca joined AIC as the father of a celiac child with the desire to get to know the world of celiac disease as an active volunteer, with the desire to something not only for his son but also for all those who, like him, suffer from the food problem of celiac disease.

Coordinator of many cultural activities linked to his territory and promoter of resources, he understood that becoming an AIC volunteer gave him the possibility of supporting information on a transversal problem that touches different aspects of life in the best possible way.

And here, after so many years, his candidacy for the national team was unanimously expressed by the entire Governing Council in the context of a reality that is very active in Sicily with voluntary initiatives, projects and requests.

“We are very happy with this result-says the President of AIC Sicily, PAolo Baronello – Gianluca flies high in national governance by joining the governing council of the Federation with 18 votes out of 19 voting regions. We all agreed to introduce Gianluca to the national team because we believe there could be no better person to represent the role for which he was a candidate ”.

An achievement of which he is naturally also proud: “Finding the right words that do not expire in rhetoric is always a difficult undertaking, but I want to say that I am extremely happy for this election as national AIC councilor, aware of sharing a life experience with people in a sensitive, open and experienced reality face difficulties. I take this opportunity to thank my President Paolo Baronello and all the regional CD who supported me in this choice. Eighteen years of AIC is a long time but also a snapshot that stops your breath, makes you proud and also makes you aware of the road traveled and still to be traveled and on which it is still necessary to set the fundamental stakes that activate the forces and a great desire to do ”.