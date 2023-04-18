Home » Google Pixel 7a may be priced US$50 more than its predecessor
Google Pixel 7a is rumored to upgrade to a 90Hz panel, increase the main mirror to 64MP, and have wireless charging. Although these have not been confirmed, but if true, it does not seem too strange for Google to raise the price a little bit. According to 9to5Google’s retail sources, the Pixel 7a will be priced at US$499, which is US$50 more than the Pixel 6a.

The cheapest Pixel “a” series mobile phone is Pixel 4a, which was priced at US$350 when it was launched. After that, Pixel 5a and Pixel 6a both debuted at US$450, and now it seems to be going up again. In order to take into account users with low price bands, Google is rumored to continue to sell Pixel 6a at a lower price, so if you don’t care much about the new features of Pixel 7a, maybe it’s a good choice to pick up the Pixel 6a’s cheap price .

In an era where everything is rising in price, it’s disappointing that the Pixel 7a can’t keep its previous US$450 price point, but considering CEO Sundar Pichai previously declared that the Pixel 6a, 7, and 7 Pro are the “best-selling generation of phones in Google’s history.” “, showing that Pixel users still prefer higher-end hardware rather than cheap prices, so perhaps Pixel 7a adopts an upward upgrade strategy, which may better meet user expectations. In addition, the same retail source also said that the Pixel 7a will go on sale on May 11, the day after Google I/O 2023, which is much faster than the Pixel 6a, which has been waiting for about two months.

