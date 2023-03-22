45. 21:51 Mid-term conclusion:

Goalless between PSG and VfL Wolfsburg after 45 minutes in the dressing room. The hosts got off to a better start as it took the Wolves over twenty minutes to sort themselves out and especially control Kadidiatou Diani. Bachmann was about to take the lead after just under half an hour, but was denied by Merle Frohms. The bottom line is that both teams are still missing the last move on goal, which is why the break time is okay.

45. 21:49 End of 1st half

45. 21:49 Official stoppage time (minutes): 1

45. 21:49 Brief interruption due to injury, but Ramona Bachmann is finally able to continue.

44. 21:48 Kheira Hamraoui can sing a song about the encounter with VfL Wolfsburg: In the 2015 European Cup semi-final game in 2015, she was sent off six minutes after being substituted on for an elbow blow and missed the final.

42. 21:45 Wolfsburg are now better in the game, but still lack access in midfield. So you know how to get by with wide balls, which ultimately remain predictable for PSG.

41. 21:44 Wolfsburg tries a cross from their own half. Up front, Ewa Pajor has surpassed all PSG defenders – with the exception of Grace Geyoro, who remains the winner against the VfL attacker on the edge of the penalty area and stops the deadly cross pass to Alexandra Popp.

39. 21:41 After a wide cross from Lena Lattwein, Alexandra Popp wants to save at the penalty spot in the penalty area! But none of her fellow players was prepared for this idea and so there is no reference station.

37. 21:38 Elisa De Almeida (Paris Saint Germain) is shown a yellow card.



De Almeida loses a duel against Felicitas Rauch near the Wolfsburg corner flag. She vehemently demands a throw-in for PSG instead of the wolves – there isn’t one, but the warning for complaining.

33. 21:36 And this corner is not without danger on the second post! There, Dominique Janssen misjudges Kadidiatou Diani, who is in a promising header position but jumps under the ball.

32. 21:35 Ramona Bachmann is in the lead! After a through pass, she can assert herself against two defensive players by stepping over. From about eight meters she tries from a tight angle and Merle Frohms has to clear the corner with a foot defense! See also Under 21, the squad: new Caprile, Cittadini, Ruggeri, Circati and Moro

30. 21:33 VfL Wolfsburg has gotten into the game a little better now, only the speed and creativity in the game structure is still lacking. It remains to be said, however, that one no longer allows oneself to be overrun at the back.

29. 21:32 For Lena Oberdorf there is a gap in the center and she knows how to use it! But her pass does not end up with Ewa Pajor, who is skillfully covered by Elisa De Almeida.

27. 21:31 The TV pictures show that VfL Wolfsburg had the necessary bit of luck here! Because in the duel between Alexandra Popp and Ramona Bachmann, it was the German national player who could only stop Bachmann with unfair means. Penalty would have been the right decision at this point!

27. 21:28 Jackie Groenen (Paris Saint-Germain) is shown a yellow card.



The first yellow card of the game! Jackie Groenen tackles Svenja Huth with a rough tackle from behind and sees the warning absolutely rightly.

26. 21:28 After VfL Wolfsburg missed the goal of the hosts, PSG switched quickly! Ramona Bachmann starts after a long ball from her own half in the direction of the goal, where she falls in a running duel with Alexandra Popp. Rebecca Welch decides: offensive foul!

25. 21:26 A VfL corner from the left comes well onto the first post to Marina Hegering, who falls behind when she heads the ball. She throws the ball two meters over the crossbar.

23. 21:25 The video assistant checked a possible handball by Kheira Hamraoui in the penalty area, but came to the conclusion that there was no violation of the rules.

22. 21:24 Can a standard provide relief at VfL? First of all not: The cross comes halfway up from the right half field. Ewa Pajor is on the ball in the penalty area, but her header lands meters to the left of the box.

21. 21:23 Only a short time later, however, the number five of the Parisians continued.

20. 21:22 The game is briefly interrupted. Elisa De Almeida bumped into the back of Ewa Pajor in the aerial duel and landed very unfavorably on the coccyx. She is first treated on the sidelines.

19. 21:21 Kheira Hamraoui takes heart and crosses from the right edge of the box to the centre. Apparently she wants to find Sandy Baltimore, who, however, starts the overhead kick a little too late and clearly misses the ball. See also Turkey-Italy, Mancini: "Nice reaction, but the regrets will remain for a long time"

18. 21:20 What a blunder by Marina Hegering! In her own penalty area, she squanders the ball against Kadidiatou Diani and makes up for her mistake by throwing herself into the PSG striker’s shot from around thirteen metres.

15. 21:18 In the first few minutes, VfL still finds few attempts to get the ball through midfield in front of Sarah Bouhaddi’s box.

14. 21:17 With a win in today’s game, the Wolves would go into the top game in the Bundesliga with massive self-confidence, because the next opponent is none other than Bayern Munich.

12. 21:16 After initial difficulties, the VfL Wolfsburg defense uses this phase to sort itself out and take a deep breath. Especially with regard to Kadidiatou Diani, it is important to remain vigilant. With 16 goals in 15 games, she is the goal-getter of the French capitals.

11. 21:14 Out of nowhere the first chance for the reigning German champion! Goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi tries to pass Grace Geyoro in her own penalty area, but the ball lands directly on Ewa Pajor’s feet from close range. Apparently, she is surprised at this possibility herself, because she takes a little too long to finish and so Elisa De Almeida can clarify in dire need. Lucky for the hostesses from Paris!

9. 21:12 Kheira Hamraoui got the idea in the visitors’ half and tried a long ball towards Sandy Baltimore! But the ball sails far past the actually planned pass station.

8. 21:10 Many of the players on the field today met last summer at the European Championship match between Germany and France. There, Germany had the better end for itself – will that be the case today?

7. 21:09 Diani hits a flat shot from the edge of the penalty area after a pass from Karchaoui to the far post! But Merle Frohms jumps down and buries the ball under himself.

6. 21:08 The first five minutes are over! The defensive of the Lower Saxons is not yet completely organized. PSG have the better start for themselves.

5. 21:07 But this free kick brings nothing in the episode.

5. 21:07 Ramona Bachmann starts to sprint and can leave Lena Lattwein behind. Only Kathrin-Julia Hendrich can bring her down, for which there is a free kick on the left edge of the penalty area. See also The Paralympic national team trains in Pavia with the coach Marchetti

3. 21:05 Merle Frohms has to be alert early on! With a through ball, Kadidiatou Diani is sent centrally in front of the sixteen. The VfL goalkeeper has to come out and take full risk to knock the ball away.

2. 21:04 PSG also provides accents early on! Kadidiatou Diani is technically brilliant in getting two defenders out in the Wolves’ sixteen, but not Dominique Janssen, against whom she hooks one too many.

1. 21:03 The first offensive action belongs to the guests: Ewa Pajor hits a cross from the right edge of the box into the sixteen and keeper Sarah Bouhaddi can easily pluck the ball out of the air.

1. 21:02 Rebecca Welch approved the game! VfL Wolfsburg in the green shirts kicks off and initially plays from left to right.

1. 21:01 game start

20:54 The voltage increases! The teams have just under five minutes to mentally prepare for today’s encounter.

20:27 Believe the hype: For the first time ever, all four quarter-final first legs of the Women’s Champions League will take place in the stadiums where the men’s divisions also play. Not only in Germany did women’s football gain attention due to last year’s European Championship tournament.

20:22 Both teams were able to finish the group stage confidently as first in the table and have set themselves the goal of entering the final. But at the end of the round there can only be one winner. Last year both PSG and Wolves finished as semi-finalists.

20:15 In the domestic league, PSG are second behind defending champions Olympique Lyon. Last Sunday, the capital city defeated Stade Reims 4-0. Coach Gérard Prêcheur is making two changes today. Kheira Hamraoui and Sakina Karchaoui can start today in place of Lieke Martens and Mengwen Li.

20:11 Most recently, the reigning champions defeated Turbine Potsdam 5-0. EM heroine Alexandra Popp scored twice and will start from the start today. Together with Ewa Pajor she starts for Sveindís Jónsdóttir and Tabea Waßmuth. In addition, Lena Oberdorf gave the green light for today’s assignment after her assignment was questionable until the end due to a sprain.