Football: charges against Klopp after criticism of the referee

The German coach ran angrily towards the fourth official after Diogo Jota’s winning goal in the fourth minute of added time. Above all, his anger was directed at main referee Paul Tierney, with whom you have “a history”, as Klopp claimed on British TV broadcaster Sky Sports: “I really don’t know what this man has against us. The way he looks at me – I don’t understand it.” And what Tierney said to him when he was warned was “not okay”.

These statements would constitute “inappropriate conduct,” the FA said, “as they imply bias and/or question the integrity of the referee and/or are personal/offensive and/or bring the game into disrepute.”

Reuters/Carl Recine



Klopp admits mistakes

Klopp previously admitted his mistake at Tuesday’s press conference ahead of the Premier League game against Fulham. “That shouldn’t have happened,” he said. “It was out of emotion. It came from the anger in the moment, which is never a good motivator for things you do.”

The English professional referees’ association had previously “resolutely” rejected Klopp’s allegations. Referee Tierney behaved “consistently professionally”, even when Klopp was warned.

The German coach apologized for his provocative celebration immediately after the game. “It was unnecessary to cheer in that direction,” said the 55-year-old, who was even injured while celebrating. “I got yellow for that and pulled my muscle, at least pulled it. That’s fair then.”

English Premier League, 34th round Saturday, April 29th: Crystal Palace West Ham 4:3 Brentford Nottingham 2:1 Brighton Wolverhampton 6:0 Sunday April 30: Bournemouth Leeds * 4:1 Fulham Manchester City 1:2 Manchester United ** Aston Villa 1:0 Newcastle Southampton 3:1 Liverpool Tottenham 4:3 Monday, May 1st: Leicester Everton 2:2 Tuesday, May 2nd: Arsenal Chelsea 3:1 * Wöber from the 34th minute

