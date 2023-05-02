Football: charges against Klopp after criticism of the referee

football
Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp has been charged by the English Football Association FA for his criticism of the referee after last Sunday’s 4-3 home win against Tottenham Hotspur. As a repeat offender, he faces a hefty fine or even a ban. Klopp has until Friday to present his views in a statement to the FA.
The German coach ran angrily towards the fourth official after Diogo Jota’s winning goal in the fourth minute of added time. Above all, his anger was directed at main referee Paul Tierney, with whom you have “a history”, as Klopp claimed on British TV broadcaster Sky Sports: “I really don’t know what this man has against us. The way he looks at me – I don’t understand it.” And what Tierney said to him when he was warned was “not okay”.
These statements would constitute “inappropriate conduct,” the FA said, “as they imply bias and/or question the integrity of the referee and/or are personal/offensive and/or bring the game into disrepute.”
Klopp admits mistakes
Klopp previously admitted his mistake at Tuesday’s press conference ahead of the Premier League game against Fulham. “That shouldn’t have happened,” he said. “It was out of emotion. It came from the anger in the moment, which is never a good motivator for things you do.”
The English professional referees’ association had previously “resolutely” rejected Klopp’s allegations. Referee Tierney behaved “consistently professionally”, even when Klopp was warned.
The German coach apologized for his provocative celebration immediately after the game. “It was unnecessary to cheer in that direction,” said the 55-year-old, who was even injured while celebrating. “I got yellow for that and pulled my muscle, at least pulled it. That’s fair then.”