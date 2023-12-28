Football: City takes momentum from Club World Cup to league

football

Manchester City has ended its crisis in results in the English Premier League just a few days after triumphing at the Club World Cup. The champions, cup winners and Champions League winners beat Everton FC away from home on Wednesday evening after falling behind 3-1 (0-1). In the clear Wolverhampton victory, ÖFB striker Sasa Kalajdzic was again just a spectator.



27.12.2023 23.47

Online since yesterday, 11:47 p.m

In Liverpool, the “Citizens” were 0-1 behind after 45 minutes against the run of play, but by the 65th minute City had turned the game around after goals from Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez from the penalty spot. Bernardo Silva scored to make the final score 3-1. The champions are now five points behind leaders Liverpool with one game less than fourth in the table.

Everton took the lead with their first real shot on goal after half an hour of play through Jack Harrison after City’s Rodri lost the ball. Josep Guardiola’s team, who continued to play without the injured Erling Haaland, were challenged but successfully increased the pressure after the break.

Reuters/Molly Darlington Phil Foden (M.) put Manchester City on the road to victory with his goal to make it 2-1 in the 53rd minute

Foden (53rd) scored a remarkable equalizer before Alvarez (64th) converted a ball. Everton found a good opportunity through Dominic Calvert-Lewin before Silva passed England’s goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after a poor attempt at clearance to make the decision (86′).

Late penalty saves Chelsea

It was only a late penalty from Noni Madueke in the 89th minute that gave Chelsea a 2-1 home win over Crystal Palace. The penalty was awarded after a VAR intervention, and the fouled player took the penalty himself. Michael Olise had equalized for the guests at 1-1 shortly before half-time after Mychailo Mudryk had put the “Blues” ahead after just under a quarter of an hour. Chelsea are now in tenth place in the table.

Wolverhampton won 4-1 at Brentford, Kalajdzic was on the bench for the winners. The Viennese player hasn’t played ten minutes in the league so far in December.

English Premier League, 19th round

Tuesday 26th December: Newcastle Nottingham 1-3 Bournemouth Fulham 3-0 Sheffield Luton 2-3 Burnley Liverpool 0-2 Manchester United Aston Villa 3-2 Wednesday 27th December: Brentford Wolverhampton 1-4 Chelsea Crystal Palace 2-1 Everton 1-3 Manchester City Thursday December 28th: ​​Brighton & Hove Tottenham 8.30pm Arsenal West Ham 9.15pm

Tabel:

Share this: Facebook

X

