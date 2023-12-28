Paris, the Eiffel Tower closed to visitors due to a strike – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) The Eiffel Tower is closed to visitors due to a strike by some of its employees, which coincides with the centenary of the death of the tower’s creator, Gustave Eiffel. According to a spokesperson for the Eiffel Tower, the mobilization was proclaimed in view of contractual negotiations with the City of Paris, owner of the 134-year-old monument. It is unclear how long the strike will last. Tourists can access the esplanade beneath the tower, but access to the 300 meter high monument is closed until further notice. (LaPresse)

