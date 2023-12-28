Home » Paris, the Eiffel Tower closed to visitors due to a strike – Corriere TV
World

Paris, the Eiffel Tower closed to visitors due to a strike – Corriere TV

by admin
Paris, the Eiffel Tower closed to visitors due to a strike – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) The Eiffel Tower is closed to visitors due to a strike by some of its employees, which coincides with the centenary of the death of the tower’s creator, Gustave Eiffel. According to a spokesperson for the Eiffel Tower, the mobilization was proclaimed in view of contractual negotiations with the City of Paris, owner of the 134-year-old monument. It is unclear how long the strike will last. Tourists can access the esplanade beneath the tower, but access to the 300 meter high monument is closed until further notice. (LaPresse)

December 27, 2023 – Updated December 27, 2023, 4:24 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Pochettino: Ligue 1’s physical confrontation is stronger than the Premier League. Winning the Champions League is Paris’s goal_Saint-Germain

You may also like

Marta Viola wins «Io Canto Generation» 2023 –...

5 keys to the Milei megabill in Argentina

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Xbox Series X |...

SPIZ TRASPORTI The Christmas campaign of the Cusago...

The president of Honduras asks in a military...

Review of the album “Let’s Destroy” by Beast...

Scuba, review of his album Digital Underground (2023)

Ukraine manages to keep out a superior Russian...

Pro-Palestinian speech is now effectively banned in German...

The major cargo shipping company Maersk has said...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy