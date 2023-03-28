Status: 03/28/2023 11:25 p.m

Spain stumbled on the way to the 2024 European Football Championship in Germany. The three-time title holder lost his second qualifying game in Scotland 0-2 (0-1) on Tuesday evening (03/28/2023).

Coach Stefan Kuntz also had to accept the first setback with Turkey in the 0: 2 (0: 2) against Croatia. Switzerland, on the other hand, kept its clean slate. The Confederates beat Israel 3-0 (1-0), after the clear win over Belarus (5-0) at the start, the “Nati” remains on course. Belarus suffered the second bankruptcy at 1: 2 (0: 2) in Romania.

Match winner McTominay makes the Scots cheer

In Glasgow, Scott McTominay gave the hosts an early lead (7′). Shortly after the break, the Manchester United midfielder followed up (51′), it was his fourth goal in the current competition. Spain started, but the first defeat of the new coach Luis de la Fuente could not be averted.

Scotland leads Group A with the maximum yield ahead of the Iberians. They are followed by Norway, who only managed to draw 1-1 (1-0) in Georgia.

Kovacic with a brace for Croatia

Mateo Kovacic (20’/45’+4) shot the Croatians to victory against Turkey in Bursa. Kuntz suffered the first setback after the victory in Armenia. The World Cup third from Croatia and Wales, who defeated Latvia 1-0 (1-0), passed the Turks.

Before the kick-off, the Turkish spectators honored their deceased compatriots, who fell victim to the severe earthquake disaster at the beginning of February, with a great choreography. Then there was a minute’s silence. A total of more than 50,000 people died in south-east Turkey.

European Championship qualification, 2nd matchday

Vargas, Amdouni and Widmer score for Switzerland

In Geneva, Augsburg’s Ruben Vargas (39th), Zeki Amdouni (48th) and Mainz’s Silvan Widmer (52nd) made the decision. Coach Murat Yakin’s team continues to lead Group I ahead of Romania. Last remains Belarus, whose subsequent exclusion is still in the room. The European Football Union wants to address this at least once more. The next Exko meeting is scheduled for April 4th.