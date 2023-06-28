Home » Football: Empoli; official, Vicar at Tottenham – Football
(ANSA) – EMPOLI (FLORENCE), JUNE 27 – Now the official announcement has arrived. Guglielmo Vicario is a Tottenham player, the Empoli goalkeeper joins the London team for a sum of 20 million plus some bonuses for achieving certain goals. The player will receive a salary of over 2.5 million euros for the next 5 years. This is the most important sale in the history of the Tuscan club of the Corsi family.

“Guglielmo – according to Empoli on its website – goes the huge thanks of the blue club for what has been done with our shirt and best wishes for the continuation of his career”.

Vicar was in London over the weekend for medical visits.

Arrived from Cagliari two seasons ago on loan, he was redeemed last summer for 8 million. The Sardinian club receives a percentage of 20% on the transfer of the goalkeeper. (HANDLE).

