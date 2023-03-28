news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 27 – Hungary’s 3-0 win against Bulgaria stands out among the matches of the second qualifying round for Euro 2024 played today. Group G match resolved already in the first half, with goals from Vecsei, Szoboszlai and Adam. Bulgarians who remain on zero points. Serbia wins 2-0 in Montenegro (brace from Juventus player Vlahovic) and leads the group with full points.



In group B, the first success for the Netherlands, who beat Gibraltar 3-0 (Depay scored, two goals from Aké) and shake off the 4-0 win against France. The runners-up world champions struggled to beat Ireland in Dublin, but still won 1-0. Pavard scored after 5′ of the second half.



Poland redeems the 3-1 earned in Prague in the first round by beating Albania 1-0, while in the other group E match the Czech Republic returns with a 0-0 draw from the away match in Chisinau and leads the standings at 4 points.



In group F Sweden-Azerbaijan finished 5-0 and Austria-Estonia 2-1. Austria leads with 6 points, Belgium and Sweden with 3. (HANDLE).

