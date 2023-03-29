news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 28 – Scotland knocked out Spain 2-0 in the second match of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.



The protagonist of the evening in Glasgow was ‘ McTominay, who scored in the 7th minute of the first half and then in the 6th minute of the second half. Also in group A, a draw between Georgia and Norway: the 1-1 draw was signed by Sorloth, who had given the Norwegians the lead in the 15th minute of the first half; Georgia equalized by Mikautadze in the 16th minute of the second half. With two wins in two games, Scotland are the only team with 6 points in their group. Spain, who beat Norway 3-0 on their debut, are second with 3 points.



Among the other results, Croatia’s 2-0 away victory in Turkey stands out (two goals from Kovacic) and the victories of Wales (1-0 against Latvia with Moore’s goal), Romania (2-1 against Belarus, goals from Stanciu, Burca and Morozov) and Switzerland who beat Israel 3-0 (goals by Vargas, Amdouni, Widmer).



Kosovo Andorra instead ends in a draw 1-1 (goals from Zhegrova and Rosas). (HANDLE).

